Volkswagen returns all-electric ID. Buzz camper to US in 2027
Volkswagen is bringing its legendary camper van back to the US after 24 years, but with a modern twist: it'll be all-electric.
The new ID. Buzz camper, set for 2027, will offer road trip essentials like a fold-out bed, window blinds, ventilation inserts, and an outdoor table with chairs.
Think cozy "Overnight Mode" for sleep and an electrochromic roof for stargazing, all in a compact package.
No pop up roofs or kitchens
While you won't get retro pop-up roofs or built-in kitchens this time, it could spark fresh interest in electric RV life.
Details on pricing are still under wraps, but expect updates like single-pedal driving and cool two-tone paint options across the lineup.
If you've ever dreamed of van life with less gas and more style points, this might be your moment.