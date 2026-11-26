Volkswagen reveals all-electric ID.Polo GTI Clubsport concept, not U.S.-bound
Volkswagen just revealed the ID.Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, an all-electric hot hatch celebrating 50 years of GTI style and speed. It goes head-to-head with rivals like the Alpine A290.
Sorry, US fans, this one (and its sibling, the ID.3 GTI) won't be coming stateside; America sticks with the classic gas-powered Golf GTI.
MEB+ concept hits 0-100km/h 4.7s
Built on VW's MEB+ platform, the ID.Polo GTI Clubsport Concept puts out a hefty 362hp and rockets from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds.
It features track-ready touches like a carbon-fiber wing, wider wheel arches, and an advanced front differential lock for better control.
Inside, you get two Recaro racing buckets with five-point harnesses ahead of a structural roll bar for that connected drive experience.