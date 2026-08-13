Volkswagen secures global approval for Skoda Kyalq-based India SUV ₹275cr
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Volkswagen just got global approval to launch a new compact SUV for India, based on the Skoda Kylaq.
They're investing about €25 million (₹275 crore) in this project, marking their comeback to the sub-four-meter segment after saying goodbye to the Ameo and Polo.
Volkswagen SUV to get 8-speed automatic
This new ride will be a badge-engineered version of the Kylaq, 1.0-liter TSI gasoline engine with the Kylaq, but Volkswagen is adding an upgraded 8-speed automatic gearbox (a step up from Kylaq's 6-speed).
Expect fresh design touches inside and out, plus a unique Volkswagen vibe.
The SUV will be made locally at Chakan, aiming for better affordability and accessibility, and it's set to take on popular models like Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza in India's fast-growing compact SUV market.