Volkswagen Tayron R-Line debuts in India: Is it worth ₹46.99 lakh?

Volkswagen's new Tayron R-Line SUV is now on display in India, priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom)—about ₹1.26 lakh more than the Tiguan R-Line. With seven seats and a bigger body, it's designed for families who want extra space without compromising on style.

What do you get inside? The Tayron R-Line sits on Volkswagen's MQB EVO platform and stretches 4,792mm long with a roomy wheelbase.

You get 19-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, and inside—an impressive 15-inch touchscreen, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated massaging seats (with memory for the driver), AR head-up display, three-zone climate control, and a punchy Harman Kardon audio setup.

Boot space? A massive 850-liter with the third row folded.

How does it drive? Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine making 204hp and paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox plus all-wheel drive—so it goes from 0-100km/h in just 7.3 seconds.

For peace of mind: nine airbags, Level-2 ADAS tech (like lane assist), surround-view camera, ESC, hill hold/descent control—all included.