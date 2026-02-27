Volkswagen Tayron R-Line debuts in India: Is it worth ₹46.99 lakh?
Volkswagen's new Tayron R-Line SUV is now on display in India, priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom)—about ₹1.26 lakh more than the Tiguan R-Line.
With seven seats and a bigger body, it's designed for families who want extra space without compromising on style.
What do you get inside?
The Tayron R-Line sits on Volkswagen's MQB EVO platform and stretches 4,792mm long with a roomy wheelbase.
You get 19-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, and inside—an impressive 15-inch touchscreen, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated massaging seats (with memory for the driver), AR head-up display, three-zone climate control, and a punchy Harman Kardon audio setup.
Boot space? A massive 850-liter with the third row folded.
How does it drive?
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine making 204hp and paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox plus all-wheel drive—so it goes from 0-100km/h in just 7.3 seconds.
For peace of mind: nine airbags, Level-2 ADAS tech (like lane assist), surround-view camera, ESC, hill hold/descent control—all included.
Tayron vs Tiguan
Unlike the imported Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron is assembled locally and adds more family-friendly perks: an extra row of seats for seven total, longer wheelbase for comfort, AR head-up display up front—and those massaging seats don't hurt either!