Volkswagen Tayron SUV variant arrives in India on July 10

Tayron tones down R-Line styling

The new Tayron keeps cool touches like connected LED headlights, full-width LED taillights, and fresh alloy wheels, but with a slightly toned-down look compared to the R-Line.

Inside, there's two-tone upholstery, blue ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, though some features might be trimmed to keep it budget-friendly.

Under the hood, it should pack the same punchy 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine as its pricier sibling and will go up against rivals like Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.