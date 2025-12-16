Volkswagen will launch these cars next year

Volkswagen is gearing up for a busy 2026, with plans to launch a wave of new electric vehicles (EVs) globally. The company's sales chief, Martin Sander, confirmed the strategy during an interview with Automotive News. The ambitious product offensive will include both updates to existing models and additions to the brand's already extensive portfolio.

Upcoming models ID. Polo and ID. Cross Among the new launches, Sander confirmed the arrival of the ID. Polo at a competitive starting price of €25,000 (approximately ₹27 lakh). The electric supermini will be followed by a production version of the ID. Cross concept, which is basically an SUV version of the electric Polo. These two EVs will be similar to today's Polo and T-Cross models that run on combustion engines.

Model updates New versions of ID.3 and ID.4 on the way Volkswagen is also working on new versions of the ID.3 and ID.4, although it remains unclear if these will be entirely new generations or just facelifts of the current ones. Reports suggest that both cars will get updates rather than a complete overhaul, with a "completely new design language" being introduced for them, according to development boss Kai Grunitz.

Interior upgrades Enhanced interiors and performance for ID.3, ID.4 The upcoming ID.3 and ID.4 models are also set to get improved interiors with better materials and some physical buttons making a comeback. Grunitz had earlier said that these changes are more than just skin-deep, promising "a huge improvement" in battery costs and performance for the electric duo. However, the future of the ID.5 remains uncertain.

China launch Electric vehicle with range-extending petrol engine Sander also revealed that Volkswagen will launch an electric vehicle with a range-extending petrol engine in China next year. The model was previewed by the ID. Era concept earlier this year and co-developed with SAIC as a full-size, three-row SUV offering over 1,000km of combined range. In pure electric mode, it is expected to cover up to 300km on a single charge.

Future outlook Future plans and electric vehicle strategy China will get two A-segment electric cars based on a locally developed platform. These will be different from the ID. Every1, which is set to arrive in Europe in 2027 as an entry-level EV with a starting price of around €20,000 (roughly ₹21.4 lakh). Despite the strong push toward EVs, Sander admitted that it would take time for electric cars to match the profitability of combustion-engine models.