Volkswagen to launch most affordable India sub-4m SUV, says Schafer

The new SUV will use the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Skoda Kylaq, keeping production costs down.

Schafer hinted that this model could also be exported, making India an even bigger manufacturing hub for Volkswagen.

Even though sales dipped by 11.4% earlier this year, Volkswagen is betting big on fresh models and tech, while making sure each brand under its umbrella stands out.

As Schafer puts it, Volkswagen has to be careful that they don't overlap.