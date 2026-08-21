Volkswagen to launch most affordable India sub-4m SUV, says Schafer
Volkswagen is bringing a new sub-4-meter SUV to India next year, aiming to win over mass-market buyers looking for something compact and budget-friendly.
CEO Thomas Schafer says this will be its most affordable car since the Polo left showrooms in 2022, as Volkswagen tries to shake up its limited lineup and grab a bigger slice of India's SUV market.
New SUV to use MQB-A0-IN platform
The new SUV will use the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Skoda Kylaq, keeping production costs down.
Schafer hinted that this model could also be exported, making India an even bigger manufacturing hub for Volkswagen.
Even though sales dipped by 11.4% earlier this year, Volkswagen is betting big on fresh models and tech, while making sure each brand under its umbrella stands out.
As Schafer puts it, Volkswagen has to be careful that they don't overlap.