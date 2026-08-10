Volkswagen unveils 2027 Atlas Cross Sport on latest platform
Volkswagen just pulled the wraps off the 2027 Atlas Cross Sport, a five-seat SUV with a fresh look, new tech, and a stronger engine.
It's built on VW's latest platform and is meant to be the sportier sibling to the regular Atlas.
Pricing and more details are set to drop closer to its early 2027 release.
Stacked LED headlights and 12.9-inch screen
The new Atlas Cross Sport stands out with sharper lines, stacked LED headlights, an illuminated VW badge on most trims, and bigger alloy wheels (18- to 21-inch) in cool colors like Dark Sage Metallic and Blackberry Metallic.
Inside, you get soft-touch materials, wood trim, ambient lighting, a revised 12-way driver's seat with improved four-way lumbar support, a massive 12.9-inch infotainment screen, digital cockpit display, better wireless charging for two devices, and even upper trims with improved full-back massage functionality for both the driver and front passenger.
New 2.0-liter turbo delivers 282hp
Powering this SUV is a new 2.0-liter turbo engine pushing out 282hp through an eight-speed automatic transmission.