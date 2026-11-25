Volkswagen unveils all-electric ID. Buzz Beach camper van in UK.
Volkswagen just dropped the all-electric ID. Buzz Beach camper van in the UK giving road trips a greener twist.
It's packed with a 230-V power outlet for charging gadgets off-grid and can keep the climate comfy for up to 48 hours using just its battery, no engine needed.
This all-electric camper van has adventure-ready features.
ID. Buzz Beach starts at £65,837
The Buzz Beach skips the kitchen to make room for a foldable double bed and extra space, so you can actually stretch out after a long drive.
It comes as a five-, six-, or seven-seater and includes an outdoor dining set that tucks away depending on your seat setup.
Starting at £65,837 (approx. US$86,325), orders open soon if you're ready to upgrade your camping game with something electric and fresh.