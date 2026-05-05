Volkswagen unveils track-only Golf R with Max Kruse Racing
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Volkswagen just dropped a track-only Golf R, teaming up with Max Kruse Racing to mark the 25th anniversary in 2027 (the R line began in 2002 with the Golf R32).
This track-only machine is a show car for now, and highlights VW's focus on serious performance upgrades.
Show car, bold aero, racing development
This Golf R isn't messing around: it gets a big front splitter, vented fenders, boxy wheel arches, and at the back, an opaque panel supports a giant wing and a bold diffuser.
Hood vents plus a side-exit exhaust confirm there is still a combustion engine under the hood.
Volkswagen R boss Reinhold Ivenz calls it "the most spectacular Golf R to date."
For now, it is just a show car with no plans for street use, but development for its racing debut is already underway.