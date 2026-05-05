Volkswagen unveils track-only Golf R with Max Kruse Racing

Show car, bold aero, racing development

This Golf R isn't messing around: it gets a big front splitter, vented fenders, boxy wheel arches, and at the back, an opaque panel supports a giant wing and a bold diffuser.

Hood vents plus a side-exit exhaust confirm there is still a combustion engine under the hood.

Volkswagen R boss Reinhold Ivenz calls it "the most spectacular Golf R to date."

For now, it is just a show car with no plans for street use, but development for its racing debut is already underway.