Volkswagen Virtus facelift debuts December 11, 1st update since 2022
Volkswagen is giving its Virtus sedan a fresh look, with the facelift set to debut on December 11.
This is the car's first big update since 2022, bringing in new design tweaks and smarter features to help it stand out in a crowded market.
Sharper front, 10.25-inch display, 8-speed likely
The Virtus gets a sharper front bumper with LED fog lamps, a diamond-patterned air intake, and bold new gloss-black alloy wheels.
Inside, you'll find upgraded upholstery and a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver display. The infotainment system is expected to get an AI voice assistant too.
Engine options stay the same, but there's likely a new 8-speed automatic for the 1.0-liter turbo model.
Prices higher than ₹10.71L-19.20L
Pricing will be higher than the current model's ₹10.71 lakh to ₹19.20 lakh price tag, right in line with rivals like the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City.
New safety features like front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera make it even more tempting if you're eyeing your next upgrade.