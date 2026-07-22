Volkswagen's 2027 Atlas gets sharper design and $43,135 price
Volkswagen's Atlas SUV is getting a major refresh for 2027: think sharper looks, a redesigned cabin, and a stronger turbo engine.
But heads up: all these upgrades mean the starting price jumps to $43,135 (that's $2,350 more than the previous model year — 2026), partly thanks to a higher destination fee.
Atlas trims priced with AWD options
The new Atlas lineup is trimmed down to four options: SE ($43,135), SE w/Technology ($47,135), SEL R-Line ($53,635), and the top SEL Premium R-Line ($58,135).
Front-wheel drive comes standard on the SE and SE w/Technology; all-wheel drive is an extra $2,000 on those trims, while the SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line come with AWD as standard.
The Atlas now goes head-to-head with SUVs like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Grand Highlander (both just over $43,000), while Kia Telluride and Ford Explorer start a bit lower.