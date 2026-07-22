Volkswagen's 2027 Atlas gets sharper design and $43,135 price

The new Atlas lineup is trimmed down to four options: SE ($43,135), SE w/Technology ($47,135), SEL R-Line ($53,635), and the top SEL Premium R-Line ($58,135).

Front-wheel drive comes standard on the SE and SE w/Technology; all-wheel drive is an extra $2,000 on those trims, while the SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line come with AWD as standard.

The Atlas now goes head-to-head with SUVs like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Grand Highlander (both just over $43,000), while Kia Telluride and Ford Explorer start a bit lower.