Volkswagen's new compact SUV could replace SKODA's KYAQ
Auto
Volkswagen is bringing a brand-new compact SUV to India by mid-2027, aiming to fill the gap in its lineup where Skoda's Kylaq currently stands.
The move could mean more budget-friendly pricing thanks to updated GST rules for smaller cars.
What else do we know?
The new SUV may share its platform with the Taigun and Kushaq but may feature a new grille, bumpers, and possibly sporty GT Line trims with blacked-out details.
A 1-liter turbo-petrol engine is the most likely option, with both manual and automatic transmissions possible.
The launch would add another model to India's fast-growing compact SUV scene.