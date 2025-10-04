Volvo celebrates 1 millionth plug-in hybrid electric vehicle production milestone

Plug-in hybrids made up 23% of Volvo 's global sales in early 2025—a huge jump from just 46,000 sold in 2019 to over 177,000 in 2024. The XC60 and XC90 SUVs led the charge, with the XC60 topping Europe's PHEV charts and dominating the premium market for three years straight.

Volvo's electrification journey continues

To keep up with demand, Volvo now offers five different PHEVs and six fully electric models—Volvo has the highest share of PHEVs among legacy luxury carmakers.

Their new XC70 long-range PHEV can go over 200km on a single charge (CLTC test), showing they're not slowing down on electrification anytime soon.