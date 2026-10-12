Volvo launches EX90 flagship electric SUV in India at 1.26cr
Volvo just dropped its new flagship electric SUV, the EX90, in India for ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom).
It's a big step up from the XC90, thanks to upgraded tech and a fresh design, hence the higher price tag.
If you book before December 31, 2026, there's a special launch offer in play.
EX90 combines minimal exterior, premium features
The EX90 keeps things minimal on the outside with T-shaped LED headlamps and C-shaped taillights.
Inside, it's all about comfort: two-tone Nappa leather seats, a huge 14.5-inch touchscreen, and captain's chairs in the second row (though rear seat adjustments are limited).
It packs premium features like a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 4-zone climate control, and advanced driver assistance tech, taking on rivals like Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 and Kia EV9 at an aggressive price point.