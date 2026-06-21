Volvo launches Plug & Charge on EX90, EX60 due 2026

EX60 supports Tesla Superchargers, 400-mile range

The upcoming EX60 can go up to 644km on a single charge and connects directly to Tesla Superchargers thanks to its NACS port.

Charging speeds expect only a 120-kW peak on a 400-volt charger, plus 150 kW charging on a Tesla Supercharger will come later, and it's compatible with IONNA's super-fast stations in the US so you can recharge from 10% to 80% in just 16 minutes.

Plug & Charge also helps you find chargers and plan trips using the built-in Google Automotive System and the Volvo Cars App.

Volvo says it's all about making electric vehicle life smoother and more sustainable.