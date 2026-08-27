Volvo rolls out connected hazard alerts for EX90, ES90, EX60
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Volvo is rolling out a new hazard alert system for its EX90, ES90, and EX60 electric cars.
These models will be able to spot things like animals on the road, cyclists, pedestrians, accidents, or road work, and instantly warn other Volvo drivers nearby using connected technology.
Volvo cloud connects 1 million cars
When one Volvo detects a hazard with its sensors and cameras, it logs the location and sends an alert to Volvo's servers.
Other Volvos approaching that spot then get a heads-up in real time, kind of like getting safety updates without relying on crowdsourced apps.
This builds on Volvo's earlier cloud-based safety features and now connects 1 million cars.
Bonus: The EX90 is also getting Apple CarPlay's Spatial Audio for an upgraded sound experience inside the cabin.