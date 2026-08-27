Volvo rolls out connected hazard alerts for EX90, ES90, EX60

When one Volvo detects a hazard with its sensors and cameras, it logs the location and sends an alert to Volvo's servers.

Other Volvos approaching that spot then get a heads-up in real time, kind of like getting safety updates without relying on crowdsourced apps.

This builds on Volvo's earlier cloud-based safety features and now connects 1 million cars.

Bonus: The EX90 is also getting Apple CarPlay's Spatial Audio for an upgraded sound experience inside the cabin.