Volvo to launch EX90 electric SUV ES90 sedan in India
Volvo is bringing its new flagship electric SUV, the EX90, to India on October 12. The launch will also feature the ES90 electric sedan.
Both cars run on Volvo's dedicated SPA2 electric vehicle architecture, and the EX90 sits above models like the EX30 and EC40 as an electric version of the internal combustion engine-powered XC90.
EX90 offers up to 625km range
The EX90 packs a punch with a 106-kilowatt-hour battery, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and up to 625-kilometer range per charge, plus super-fast 350-kilowatt DC charging.
Inside, you get a minimalist two-tone cabin with a huge Google-powered touchscreen and a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system.
Comfort isn't left out either: think Nappa leather seats; the front seats get cooling, heating, and massage features.
Safety is top-notch too, with nine airbags, ADAS tech, and a 360-degree camera, all wrapped up in Volvo's push for luxury that's also eco-friendly.