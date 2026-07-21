Volvo to launch EX90 electric SUV in India soon
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Volvo is bringing its top-tier electric SUV, the EX90, to India soon, though it's keeping the launch date a secret for now.
The EX90 will join Volvo's growing EV family (EX30 and EC40) and take on luxury rivals like the Mercedes EQS SUV, BMW iX, and Audi Q8 e-tron.
EX90 claims 600km range
Globally, the EX90 is seen as the all-electric successor to the XC90.
It offers a big 111 kWh battery with up to 600km of claimed range and supports super-fast charging (10% to 80% in about 30 minutes).
Inside, you get space for seven people, advanced safety tech with lidar sensors and cameras, plus a sleek minimalist cabin made from sustainable materials.