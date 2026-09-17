Volvo unveils biggest product offensive, 13 new cars by 2030
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Volvo just announced it's rolling out 13 brand-new cars by 2030, its biggest product offensive in nearly a century.
Seven are headed for western markets, six for China, and the lineup will mix electric vehicles with third-generation hybrids to fit different lifestyles.
Volvo, Geely target doubling market share
Volvo wants to double its market share. They're teaming up with parent company Geely to speed things up and keep costs down: think shared platforms and lower costs.
By 2030, expect showrooms to look a lot different too, with more transparent pricing and simpler choices for both EVs and hybrids.