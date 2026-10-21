Waymo launches driverless service at Harry Reid International Airport
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Waymo just rolled out its self-driving car service at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting October 21.
You can catch a ride from Terminal 1 or Terminal 3: no human driver needed.
With this move, Waymo now covers six major airports.
Waymo plans Las Vegas airport access
For now, these airport rides are invite-only, but Waymo plans to open them up to everyone soon. The company already offers public rides across a big chunk of Las Vegas.
Plus, they're not alone: Zoox (owned by Amazon) is already running airport trips, and new approvals mean Tesla and Uber will soon unleash thousands of robotaxis across the city.
Looks like catching a ride in Las Vegas is about to get way more futuristic.