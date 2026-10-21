Waymo launches driverless service at Harry Reid International Airport

For now, these airport rides are invite-only, but Waymo plans to open them up to everyone soon. The company already offers public rides across a big chunk of Las Vegas.

Plus, they're not alone: Zoox (owned by Amazon) is already running airport trips, and new approvals mean Tesla and Uber will soon unleash thousands of robotaxis across the city.

Looks like catching a ride in Las Vegas is about to get way more futuristic.