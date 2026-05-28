Waymo launches Ojai robotaxi in San Francisco Los Angeles Phoenix
Waymo is rolling out its new Ojai robotaxi for select riders starting May 28, 2026, in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.
Ojai is Waymo's rebranded Zeekr RT minivan and powered by Waymo's sixth-generation autonomous technology, Ojai aims to make self-driving rides feel more accessible and convenient.
Waymo's Ojai includes accessibility features
Designed with accessibility in mind, Ojai includes a flat floor, low-step entry, Braille instructions, grab bars, charging ports, and big screens, making it easier for everyone to ride.
Waymo will offer free trips at first to gather feedback before launching paid rides.
The vehicle's advanced cameras, lidar, and radar help it handle tough weather.
This launch follows some recent bumps for Waymo like software recalls and freeway driving pauses due to tricky construction zones.