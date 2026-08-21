Waymo launches Zeekr-based Ojai robotaxi in LA San Francisco Phoenix
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Waymo just rolled out its newest self-driving ride, the Ojai robotaxi, now picking up passengers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix.
The Ojai is built on an EV supplied by Zeekr and comes with roomy seating plus Gemini-powered touchscreens to set your vibe: think music and climate controls at your fingertips.
Ojai uses Waymo's 6th-generation system
Ojai runs on Waymo's latest sixth-generation autonomous system and swaps out the old Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles.
To dodge US tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, Waymo brings in stripped-down Zeekr cars from China and outfits them with its technology in Arizona.
Right now there are about 300 Ojais cruising around, with plans to hit Denver, Las Vegas, and San Diego later this year.