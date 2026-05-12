Waymo recalls almost 4,000 self-driving cars over flood handling bug
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Waymo just recalled almost 4,000 of its self-driving cars after discovering their software doesn't handle flooded roads well: they slow down but don't always stop when they should.
This affects vehicles using Waymo's fifth- and sixth-generation autonomous vehicle systems in around a dozen US cities.
Waymo pauses San Antonio service
The move comes after a few scary flooding incidents in Texas, including one where an empty Waymo was swept away by water in San Antonio.
Waymo rolled out a software update to limit driving in flood zones but is still working on a full fix, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA.
For now, the company has also paused its San Antonio service while it sorts things out.