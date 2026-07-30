Waymo relaunches freeway self-driving taxis starting in Phoenix after pause
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Waymo is rolling out its self-driving taxis on freeways again after hitting pause for more than two months because of trouble near construction zones.
The relaunch starts in Phoenix and will soon reach L.A. and the Bay Area, so more folks will see these cars back on highways.
Waymo recalls nearly 4,000 vehicles
To make things safer, Waymo updated its software to better spot road scenes and plan routes.
They also recalled nearly 4,000 vehicles last month after some taxis accidentally drove into closed construction areas. Luckily, no one was hurt.
This is Waymo's sixth recall as the company faces more questions from regulators.
There's even a new bill in the works pushing for stricter safety rules for all self-driving cars.