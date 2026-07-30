Waymo resumes Phoenix freeway robotaxi service after software recall
robotaxi giant Waymo is rolling out its freeway rides in Phoenix again after a pause earlier this year for a software recall.
The fix means faster trips are back, and you can sign up through its app.
Waymo also plans to launch these freeway routes soon in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Waymo updates target construction detection concerns
The recall happened because Waymo cars weren't spotting construction zones properly, which could have led to crashes.
After updating the software, Waymo said it is "resuming freeway operations ... after implementing software updates designed to improve performance around freeway construction zones."
Still, some folks remain skeptical, especially in San Francisco, where a July 4 traffic jam reportedly involved Waymo vehicles and has sparked fresh debate about robotaxi safety and regulation.