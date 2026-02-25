Waymo's driverless cars are now in 10 US cities

Waymo isn't slowing down: launches are lined up for Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Nashville (also with Lyft), San Diego, DC—and even London is on the list; Tokyo is listed as an autonomous testing city (not a confirmed launch). The company is laying the groundwork for service in 20+ cities.

Since starting out, Waymo has given over 20 million rides and now logs more than 400,000 trips every week in places like Phoenix and LA.

Their cars have driven a whopping 127 million miles on their own.

Plus, after a reported fundraising round (not mentioned in this source), Waymo is now valued at $126 billion—so expect even more driverless cars on the road soon.