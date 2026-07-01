Wayve's London AI system learns and adapts like a human

Wayve secures $2.8B, Nissan wants clarity

Backed by $2.8 billion from giants like NVIDIA, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan, Wayve has teamed up with Stellantis to roll out robot taxis for Uber.

Its tech has already been tested in hundreds of cities worldwide.

Still, Nissan wants more clarity on how the AI makes decisions before it hits Japan's roads in Elgrand vans by 2028.

Safety first.