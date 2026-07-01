Wayve's London AI system learns and adapts like a human
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Wayve, a London startup, is shaking up self-driving technology with an AI system that learns and adapts like a human.
Unlike most rivals that need detailed maps and rules, Wayve's approach lets its cars drive in new cities or vehicles without loads of prep; just plug in and go.
Wayve secures $2.8B, Nissan wants clarity
Backed by $2.8 billion from giants like NVIDIA, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan, Wayve has teamed up with Stellantis to roll out robot taxis for Uber.
Its tech has already been tested in hundreds of cities worldwide.
Still, Nissan wants more clarity on how the AI makes decisions before it hits Japan's roads in Elgrand vans by 2028.
Safety first.