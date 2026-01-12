The GST on most small cars was slashed from 28% to 18% on September 22

Hatchbacks regain popularity in India as GST cuts boost sales

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:25 pm Jan 12, 202601:25 pm

Hatchbacks have witnessed a resurgence in India's automotive market, with their share of total passenger vehicle sales rising to 24.4% in Q4 2025. The increase is a jump from the 23.5% recorded during the first nine months of the year. Popular models like Maruti Suzuki Alto, Tata Altroz, and Hyundai i20 saw their sales volumes rise by nearly 20% sequentially during this period, as per data from automotive consultancy firm Jato Dynamics.