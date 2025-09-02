LOADING...

Why Tesla's Model Y hasn't taken off in India

Auto

Tesla officially launched in India this July, but things haven't gone as planned—just over 600 cars have been ordered so far, way short of their 2,500-car target for this year.
The lukewarm response highlights how tough it is for Tesla to win over Indian buyers in a market where EVs still account for just over 5% of total car sales.

Model Y costs over ₹60 lakh

Tesla's Model Y starts at over ₹60 lakh ($68,000) here because import duties can rise as high as 110%, making it a luxury buy compared to local EVs that cost about a third of that.
With plans to deliver only up to 500 cars by the end of the year, Tesla's facing real challenges adapting its global playbook for India's price-sensitive market.
If you're curious about how global brands try—and sometimes struggle—to fit into India's scene, this story says a lot.