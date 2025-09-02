Why Tesla's Model Y hasn't taken off in India
Tesla officially launched in India this July, but things haven't gone as planned—just over 600 cars have been ordered so far, way short of their 2,500-car target for this year.
The lukewarm response highlights how tough it is for Tesla to win over Indian buyers in a market where EVs still account for just over 5% of total car sales.
Model Y costs over ₹60 lakh
Tesla's Model Y starts at over ₹60 lakh ($68,000) here because import duties can rise as high as 110%, making it a luxury buy compared to local EVs that cost about a third of that.
With plans to deliver only up to 500 cars by the end of the year, Tesla's facing real challenges adapting its global playbook for India's price-sensitive market.
If you're curious about how global brands try—and sometimes struggle—to fit into India's scene, this story says a lot.