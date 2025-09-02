Why Tesla's Model Y hasn't taken off in India

Model Y costs over ₹60 lakh

Tesla's Model Y starts at over ₹60 lakh ($68,000) here because import duties can rise as high as 110%, making it a luxury buy compared to local EVs that cost about a third of that.

With plans to deliver only up to 500 cars by the end of the year, Tesla's facing real challenges adapting its global playbook for India's price-sensitive market.

If you're curious about how global brands try—and sometimes struggle—to fit into India's scene, this story says a lot.