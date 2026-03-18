Woman sues Tesla after Cybertruck crashed while in self-driving mode
Auto
Justine Saint Amour from Houston is suing Tesla for $1 million, saying her Cybertruck crashed while using "Full Self-Driving" mode last August.
The car reportedly failed to handle a tricky Y-shaped overpass on the Eastex Freeway and hit a concrete barrier, raising questions about Tesla's safety features.
Lawsuit raises questions about the safety of self-driving technology
Saint Amour was with her one-year-old when the crash left her with serious back and nerve injuries.
Dashcam footage shows the car tried to turn but still hit the barrier, and she couldn't take control in time.
Tesla hasn't responded yet or set a trial date.
This lawsuit highlights growing concerns about how safe self-driving tech really is, especially when terms like "Autopilot" might give drivers more confidence than they should have.