Woman sues Tesla after Cybertruck crashed while in self-driving mode

Lawsuit raises questions about the safety of self-driving technology

Saint Amour was with her one-year-old when the crash left her with serious back and nerve injuries.

Dashcam footage shows the car tried to turn but still hit the barrier, and she couldn't take control in time.

Tesla hasn't responded yet or set a trial date.

This lawsuit highlights growing concerns about how safe self-driving tech really is, especially when terms like "Autopilot" might give drivers more confidence than they should have.