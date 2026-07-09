Xiaomi launches Sky Nomad extended-range SUV series for road trips

Xiaomi car business major revenue driver

Sky Nomad joins Xiaomi's other EVs like the SU7 sedan and YU7 crossover (which has already sold over 250,000 units in China since last year).

Even though Tesla's Model Y still leads the pack with bigger numbers, Xiaomi's car business is now a major revenue driver as its smartphone sales slow down.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing; high costs and tight profit margins are tough, but CEO Lei Jun says they're focused on making cars that feel like "another moving space" packed with smart features.

Plus, keep an eye out: these rides are headed for Europe soon.