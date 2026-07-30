Xiaomi launches SkyNomad N90 Max with claimed range over 1,705km
Xiaomi just dropped the SkyNomad N90 Max, its latest electric SUV. This SUV has a claimed range of over 1,705km on a single charge and comes in both five- and seven-seat options.
If you're into camping, there's a special edition with cool extras like a pop-up roof, rooftop bed, tent attachment point, and detachable table, perfect for outdoor adventures.
N90 Max rotating seats, N70 family
Inside, the N90 Max is all about versatility: front seats rotate 180 degrees, the armrest turns into a mini table, and second-row seats offer zero-gravity comfort with footrests.
Some versions even include a fridge and overhead speakers.
Xiaomi calls it everything from "a studio for one" to "a playground for the whole family."
Plus, they've unveiled smaller SkyNomad N70 and N70 Max SUVs, so there's something for everyone looking to switch to electric.