Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter launched: Check features and alternatives

The EC-06 packs a 4kWh battery and a 6.7kW motor with 26Nm torque.

You get three riding modes plus reverse for easy city moves.

It goes up to 169km on one charge and tops out at 79km/h.

Charging takes about eight hours at home, and the battery comes with an IP67 rating and a three-year or 30,000km warranty.