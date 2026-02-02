Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter launched: Check features and alternatives
Yamaha's new EC-06 electric scooter is here, priced at ₹1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Available in Bluish White at select Blue Square dealerships, it's designed for city riders who want a greener way to get around.
The EV packs a 4kWh battery
The EC-06 packs a 4kWh battery and a 6.7kW motor with 26Nm torque.
You get three riding modes plus reverse for easy city moves.
It goes up to 169km on one charge and tops out at 79km/h.
Charging takes about eight hours at home, and the battery comes with an IP67 rating and a three-year or 30,000km warranty.
The scooter offers dual disk brakes and CBS
Safety gets a boost with dual disk brakes and CBS.
There's also 24.5L of storage—handy for daily stuff—and an LCD display that connects to the Yamaha app for extra features.
River Indie is cheaper by ₹20,000
Compared to the River Indie (₹1.46 lakh), the EC-06 has less storage space (River Indie has 43L).
If you care about performance and reliability in your EV commute, Yamaha's latest is worth checking out.