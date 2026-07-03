Yamaha expected to launch R2 in India August 27
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Yamaha is expected to launch the new R2 motorcycle in India on August 27.
Built in Chennai and set for global export, the R2 steps up as a sportier upgrade to the much-loved R15.
With the older R3 discontinued, this bike will be Yamaha's top pick for Indian riders looking for extra punch.
R2 packs liquid-cooled 200cc engine
The R2 packs a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine around 200 cc, so expect noticeably more power than the R15's 155 cc setup.
It'll share showrooms with models like the MT-15 and XSR155, but its main competition will be bikes like KTM RC 200 (₹2.24 lakh) and Hero Karizma XMR 210 (₹1.88 lakh).