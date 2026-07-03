Yamaha expected to launch R2 in India August 27 Auto Jul 03, 2026

Yamaha is expected to launch the new R2 motorcycle in India on August 27.

Built in Chennai and set for global export, the R2 steps up as a sportier upgrade to the much-loved R15.

With the older R3 discontinued, this bike will be Yamaha's top pick for Indian riders looking for extra punch.