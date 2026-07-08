Yamaha launches Aerox E electric scooter in India at ₹2.81L

Aerox E targets urban commuters

The Aerox E is all about convenience and tech: you get four riding modes (Eco, Normal, Power, Boost), regenerative braking, and batteries that charge up in approximately 6 hours and 20 minutes, at home or anywhere with a plug.

With premium touches like a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, dual-channel ABS, traction control, cruise control, reverse assist, all-LED lighting, and USB charging, it's clearly aimed at riders who want style and smart features.

Competing with models like TVS X and BMW CE 02, the Aerox E is Yamaha's pitch to urban commuters looking for something cool and future-ready.