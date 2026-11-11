Yamaha launches NMAX E electric scooter with 65-mile range
Yamaha just dropped the NMAX E, an all-electric take on its popular scooter, for global markets where scooters are basically a way of life.
With a 3.5-kWh battery and 10-horsepower motor, you can expect up to 105km per charge (tested under WMTC conditions).
Yamaha NMAX E production in Vietnam
The NMAX E comes with smartphone connectivity, regenerative braking for extra efficiency, and a crisp 5-inch TFT display.
Its nonremovable battery keeps things simple for daily use.
Production is set in Vietnam, and it's heading to Europe by spring 2027, though Yamaha hasn't shared pricing yet.
By electrifying its popular scooter, Yamaha is hoping more riders will make the switch to EVs in regions where scooters rule the streets.