Yamaha launches YZF-R2 in India at ₹2.30L with 200cc engine

Yamaha's new YZF-R2 has just hit the Indian market at ₹2.30 lakh.

Built in Chennai, this supersport bike packs a fresh 200 cc liquid-cooled engine with 26.5hp and 19.1 Nm of torque, and tips the scales at 149kg, just a bit heavier than before for better performance.

If you're interested, prebookings are open with a ₹10,000 token that counts toward your final price.