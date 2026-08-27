Yamaha launches YZF-R2 in India at ₹2.30L with 200cc engine
Auto
Yamaha's new YZF-R2 has just hit the Indian market at ₹2.30 lakh.
Built in Chennai, this supersport bike packs a fresh 200 cc liquid-cooled engine with 26.5hp and 19.1 Nm of torque, and tips the scales at 149kg, just a bit heavier than before for better performance.
If you're interested, prebookings are open with a ₹10,000 token that counts toward your final price.
Yamaha targets R2 Japan Europe Taiwan
Unlike the R15, the R2 uses new engineering to meet tough global standards and is aimed at markets like Japan, Europe, and Taiwan, though most bikes will stay in India.
Yamaha plans to make 50,000 units a year and hopes the R2 stands out against rivals like KTM RC 200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.