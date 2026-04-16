Yamaha updates Fascino 125-cc Fi Hybrid with new tail design

Fascino keeps 21L storage, 125-cc hybrid

The Fascino still runs on its trusty 125-cc Blue Core Hybrid engine, which means you get silent starts and a little extra power boost when you need it.

There's also a roomy 21-liter storage spot under the seat, handy for city life.

You can pick from three versions: Drum (₹76,500) in Vivid Red, Metallic Black or Metallic White, Disc (₹88,000) in Cool Blue Metallic, Metallic Light Green or Dark Matte Blue, or go all out with the premium S model (₹95,200) in Matte Grey or Matte Black with a color TFT display.