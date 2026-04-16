Yamaha updates Fascino 125-cc Fi Hybrid with new tail design
Yamaha just dropped the updated Fascino 125-cc Fi Hybrid in India, showing off a new tail design with fresh taillights and turn signals.
While the look at the back is new, the scooter keeps its classic style and easygoing vibe that fans already know.
Fascino keeps 21L storage, 125-cc hybrid
The Fascino still runs on its trusty 125-cc Blue Core Hybrid engine, which means you get silent starts and a little extra power boost when you need it.
There's also a roomy 21-liter storage spot under the seat, handy for city life.
You can pick from three versions: Drum (₹76,500) in Vivid Red, Metallic Black or Metallic White, Disc (₹88,000) in Cool Blue Metallic, Metallic Light Green or Dark Matte Blue, or go all out with the premium S model (₹95,200) in Matte Grey or Matte Black with a color TFT display.