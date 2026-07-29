Zeekr unveils 9X plug-in hybrid SUV to challenge Western luxury
Zeekr just revealed the 9X, its flagship plug-in hybrid SUV designed to compete with big-name Western luxury brands.
Styled in Sweden by a former Bentley designer, this six-seater is seriously spacious and leans into high-end tech and comfort.
Zeekr 9X packs 1,381hp
The 9X sports a unique look with chrome accents and sleek LED lights, plus the CEO said the company should build cars in Europe for local buyers.
Power comes from a hybrid setup (2.0-liter turbo engine plus 3 electric motors) for a wild 1,381hp and 0-100km/h in just over 4 seconds.
Inside, you get plush Cloud Lounge seats, OLED screens everywhere, and an epic Naim sound system with 32 speakers.
With ultra-fast charging and up to 737km range per charge, it's aiming high, priced around €100,000 to take on the top luxury SUVs.