Zeekr unveils 9X plug-in hybrid SUV to challenge Western luxury

The 9X sports a unique look with chrome accents and sleek LED lights, plus the CEO said the company should build cars in Europe for local buyers.

Power comes from a hybrid setup (2.0-liter turbo engine plus 3 electric motors) for a wild 1,381hp and 0-100km/h in just over 4 seconds.

Inside, you get plush Cloud Lounge seats, OLED screens everywhere, and an epic Naim sound system with 32 speakers.

With ultra-fast charging and up to 737km range per charge, it's aiming high, priced around €100,000 to take on the top luxury SUVs.