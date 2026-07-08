Zenvo will reveal Aurora prototypes at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Zenvo will reveal its new validation prototypes, the Aurora, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and it's a serious flex for car fans.
There are two versions: the Tur, made for comfy grand touring, and the Agil, which is all about lightweight speed on the track.
CEO Jon Gunner says they're proud to have built something so advanced and driver-focused.
Aurora targets 1,250hp from 6.6L V12
The Aurora packs what Zenvo calls "the most powerful V12 ever fitted to a road car," with a 6.6-liter quad-turbo engine that has a targeted output of 1,250hp (plus hybrid tech for even more boost).
The Tur version hits 0-100km/h in just 2.3 seconds with all-wheel drive and a wild 1,850-horsepower total output; Agil isn't far behind at 2.5 seconds to 100km/h and tops out at 360km/h.
Only 50 of each model will be made. Deliveries start next summer if you've got deep pockets (and fast reflexes).