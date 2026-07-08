Zenvo will reveal Aurora prototypes at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Aurora targets 1,250hp from 6.6L V12

The Aurora packs what Zenvo calls "the most powerful V12 ever fitted to a road car," with a 6.6-liter quad-turbo engine that has a targeted output of 1,250hp (plus hybrid tech for even more boost).

The Tur version hits 0-100km/h in just 2.3 seconds with all-wheel drive and a wild 1,850-horsepower total output; Agil isn't far behind at 2.5 seconds to 100km/h and tops out at 360km/h.

Only 50 of each model will be made. Deliveries start next summer if you've got deep pockets (and fast reflexes).