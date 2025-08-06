Next Article
20 crore demat accounts in India: What it means
India just crossed 20 crore Demat accounts, and most of the action is coming from people under 30.
In fact, nearly three out of four new accounts are opened by young investors, according to CDSL and NSDL data.
While that's a big milestone, the pace has slowed a bit in 2025 compared to 2024.
How many unique investors are there?
CDSL now has over 16 crore accounts and NSDL is at about 4 crore.
But here's the catch: many folks have more than one account, so actual unique investors are fewer than 10 crore.
Plus, only around 4.8 crore people traded even once as of June this year—so there's still plenty of room for more Indians to jump into the market if they want to give it a try.
