20 crore demat accounts in India: What it means

How many unique investors are there?

CDSL now has over 16 crore accounts and NSDL is at about 4 crore.

But here's the catch: many folks have more than one account, so actual unique investors are fewer than 10 crore.

Plus, only around 4.8 crore people traded even once as of June this year—so there's still plenty of room for more Indians to jump into the market if they want to give it a try.

