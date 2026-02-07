3 IPOs to open next week: All you need to know
Three companies—Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance, and Marushika Technology—are hitting the Indian stock market with IPOs next week, aiming to raise a combined ₹3,871 crore.
Subscriptions will be open between February 9 and 12.
Fractal leads the pack
Fractal Analytics leads with a ₹2,834 crore IPO. Shares are priced at ₹857-900 each, and you'll need at least ₹14,400 to invest (that's one lot of 16 shares).
The company has not specified how it will use the IPO proceeds.
Aye Finance, Marushika Technology also set for IPOs
Aye Finance is looking to raise ₹1,010 crore through its offering. Marushika Technology's SME platform IPO targets a smaller sum—₹27 crore.
Both Fractal's and Aye's IPOs open on February 9 and close on February 11; Fractal will list on BSE/NSE on February 16, and Aye is slated to list on February 16.
Marushika opens for subscription on February 12.