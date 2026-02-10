Are '30 Under 30' awards actually credible?

The credibility of the "30 Under 30" title has come under scrutiny, following a viral post by Indian entrepreneur Shubham Mishra. He shared a rate card on X that shows how these recognitions can be bought for a fee. The revelation has sparked disbelief and anger among netizens, who are questioning the authenticity of such awards.

Pricing details Nominations available for ₹30,000 Mishra's post revealed that a "30 Under 30" nomination comes with a fee of ₹30,000. However, an early-bird offer valid till May 31 reduces the cost to ₹25,000. In return for the payment, nominees are promised several deliverables including two-page magazine coverage, a "30 Under 30" award certificate, an article on the publication's website and social media promotion.

Mixed responses Some users claimed this practice isn't new The revelation has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While some expressed shock at the transactional nature of such awards, others claimed that this practice isn't new. One user even suggested that many LinkedIn-famous founders regularly opt for this type of paid packages, adding that similar models exist for certain AI and professional certifications as well.

Advertisement