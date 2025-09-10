These breaks can last from few months to several years

Most Indians favor taking a mini retirement: What is it?

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:07 pm Sep 10, 202506:07 pm

What's the story

Retirement is no longer an event that marks end of a career. The trend of "mini retirements" is changing how people view work, wealth, and well-being. An HSBC survey revealed that 85% of Indians believe mini retirements improve their quality of life. The study found that 48% plan to take at least one such break in their lifetime. These breaks can last from few months to several years, and are used to pursue personal interests like travel or skill development.