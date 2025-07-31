8th Pay Commission to begin on January 1, 2026 Business Jul 31, 2025

The government has confirmed that the 8th Pay Commission will officially kick off on January 1, 2026.

Announced by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, this move is especially important for over one crore central government employees and pensioners who are hoping for updates to their pay and pensions.

The official team—including the chairman and members—will be appointed after a formal notification goes out.