8th Pay Commission to begin on January 1, 2026
The government has confirmed that the 8th Pay Commission will officially kick off on January 1, 2026.
Announced by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, this move is especially important for over one crore central government employees and pensioners who are hoping for updates to their pay and pensions.
The official team—including the chairman and members—will be appointed after a formal notification goes out.
What happens next?
Before the commission starts its work, key departments like Defence and Home Affairs have shared their input on what it should focus on (the Terms of Reference).
Once up and running, the commission usually takes about 18-24 months to review everything and suggest changes that could shape future salaries and pensions for years to come.