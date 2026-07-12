HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel led the charge

Market valuation of India's top 4 firms rises by ₹92,995cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:15 pm Jul 12, 202603:15 pm

What's the story

The combined market capitalization of four of the top 10 most valued companies in India surged by a whopping ₹92,995.48 crore last week. The top gainers were HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel, who led the charge with significant increases in their respective market valuations. Despite a slight dip in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty due to geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices, the markets managed to recover some losses toward the end of the trading week.