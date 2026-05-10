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Market cap of India's top 4 companies down ₹1L crore
The decline was led by the State Bank of India (SBI)

Market cap of India's top 4 companies down ₹1L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 10, 2026
01:05 pm
What's the story

The combined market capitalization of four out of the top 10 most valued companies in India has fallen by over ₹1 lakh crore. The decline was led by the State Bank of India (SBI), which suffered the biggest loss amid a range-bound trend in equities. Last week, SBI's market cap fell by ₹44,722.34 crore to ₹9,41,107.62 crore.

Fluctuations

Other companies that lost market capitalization

Along with SBI, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also witnessed a decline in their market capitalization. Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹31,167.1 crore to ₹11,18,055.03 crore, while TCS saw its market cap drop by ₹28,456.26 crore to ₹8,66,477.69 crore. Larsen & Toubro's valuation also fell by ₹5,371.84 crore to ₹5,46,621.21 crore during this period.

Market performance

Top gainers

Other top firms like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw gains in their market capitalization. Together these companies added ₹46,685.21 crore to their market valuation during this period.

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Market surges

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries lead the gains

Among the top gainers, HDFC Bank saw its market valuation jump by ₹15,425.09 crore to ₹12,02,699.26 crore. Bajaj Finance also witnessed a surge in its market cap by ₹11,486.89 crore to ₹5,94,610.02 crore during this period. Hindustan Unilever added ₹8,763.97 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,37,562.98 crore, while Reliance Industries's mcap climbed by ₹6,563.28 crore to ₹19,42,866.58 crore. LIC's mcap went up by ₹2,751.37 crore to ₹5,07,549.44 crore.

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