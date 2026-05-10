Market cap of India's top 4 companies down ₹1L crore

The combined market capitalization of four out of the top 10 most valued companies in India has fallen by over ₹1 lakh crore. The decline was led by the State Bank of India (SBI) , which suffered the biggest loss amid a range-bound trend in equities. Last week, SBI's market cap fell by ₹44,722.34 crore to ₹9,41,107.62 crore.

Fluctuations Other companies that lost market capitalization Along with SBI, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also witnessed a decline in their market capitalization. Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹31,167.1 crore to ₹11,18,055.03 crore, while TCS saw its market cap drop by ₹28,456.26 crore to ₹8,66,477.69 crore. Larsen & Toubro's valuation also fell by ₹5,371.84 crore to ₹5,46,621.21 crore during this period.

Market performance Top gainers Other top firms like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw gains in their market capitalization. Together these companies added ₹46,685.21 crore to their market valuation during this period.

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