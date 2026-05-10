Market cap of India's top 4 companies down ₹1L crore
What's the story
The combined market capitalization of four out of the top 10 most valued companies in India has fallen by over ₹1 lakh crore. The decline was led by the State Bank of India (SBI), which suffered the biggest loss amid a range-bound trend in equities. Last week, SBI's market cap fell by ₹44,722.34 crore to ₹9,41,107.62 crore.
Fluctuations
Other companies that lost market capitalization
Along with SBI, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also witnessed a decline in their market capitalization. Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹31,167.1 crore to ₹11,18,055.03 crore, while TCS saw its market cap drop by ₹28,456.26 crore to ₹8,66,477.69 crore. Larsen & Toubro's valuation also fell by ₹5,371.84 crore to ₹5,46,621.21 crore during this period.
Market performance
Top gainers
Other top firms like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw gains in their market capitalization. Together these companies added ₹46,685.21 crore to their market valuation during this period.
Market surges
HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Reliance Industries lead the gains
Among the top gainers, HDFC Bank saw its market valuation jump by ₹15,425.09 crore to ₹12,02,699.26 crore. Bajaj Finance also witnessed a surge in its market cap by ₹11,486.89 crore to ₹5,94,610.02 crore during this period. Hindustan Unilever added ₹8,763.97 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,37,562.98 crore, while Reliance Industries's mcap climbed by ₹6,563.28 crore to ₹19,42,866.58 crore. LIC's mcap went up by ₹2,751.37 crore to ₹5,07,549.44 crore.