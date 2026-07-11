Over 1.7cr ITRs filed for FY26 so far
What's the story
The Income Tax Department has announced that over 1.7 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed for the financial year 2025-26 so far. The announcement was made today, with a reminder that the last date to file ITR 1 and 2 for this period is July 31. "Over 1.7 Crore taxpayers have already taken the smart step and filed their ITRs for A.Y. 2026-27," the department said on X.
Filing surge
Over 10 lakh returns were filed on Friday
The department also revealed that over 10 lakh returns were filed on Friday alone. This highlights a significant surge in taxpayers completing their filing obligations. The ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simplified version designed for many small and medium taxpayers. It can be filed by resident individuals with an annual income of up to ₹50 lakh, salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 per year.
Filing details
ITR-2 is meant for these people
ITR-2 is for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who don't have income from business or profession profits but do have capital gains. The department's announcement comes as a reminder to taxpayers about the importance of timely filing their returns. It also highlights the growing trend of compliance among Indian taxpayers in meeting their tax obligations on time.