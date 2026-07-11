Over 10 lakh returns were filed on Friday

Over 1.7cr ITRs filed for FY26 so far

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:53 pm Jul 11, 202605:53 pm

What's the story

The Income Tax Department has announced that over 1.7 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed for the financial year 2025-26 so far. The announcement was made today, with a reminder that the last date to file ITR 1 and 2 for this period is July 31. "Over 1.7 Crore taxpayers have already taken the smart step and filed their ITRs for A.Y. 2026-27," the department said on X.