Companies in these 25 countries can't contact employees after work

The 'right to disconnect,' the ability for employees to ignore work-related communications after hours, is a growing trend across the globe. At least 25 countries have implemented such rules, either completely banning or restricting after-hours work communications. In India , however, the concept is still in its infancy with a bill introduced by parliamentarian Supriya Sule facing skepticism amid an overwork culture and unpaid overtime practices.

International laws Global laws on digital disconnection Nations across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and parts of Africa have enacted binding national laws requiring the employers to respect off-hours boundaries. France was the first country to adopt such a law in 2017. Other countries like Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Portugal have also introduced similar laws for teleworkers or remote workers. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kenya, and Mozambique are also making progress on right-to-disconnect rules with provisions in their labor codes or specific telework regulations.

International response Global recognition of personal time protection The rise of remote work has blurred the lines between personal and professional time, with work spilling into after-hours through calls, messages, and video conferences. However, many nations are now recognizing the need to protect personal time as a major labor issue in the digital age. These changes range from universal rules for all employees to those specific for teleworkers or digital nomads.

Legislative details India's Right to Disconnect Bill: A closer look On December 6, Sule reintroduced the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. The bill gives employees the legal right to ignore work-related communications after hours without fear of retaliation from employers. It also proposes an Employees' Welfare Authority for compliance enforcement and fines up to 1% of employee salary for violations. However, its success in India remains uncertain as private members' bills rarely pass in Parliament.